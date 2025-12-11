TRENDING:
China Central Economic Work Conference: Focuses to keep Yuan exchange rate stable

Sagar Dua

Chinese officials say in the Annual Central Economic Work Conference during the European trading hours on Thursday that the government is focused on maintaining the Chinese Yuan’s (CNY) exchange rate basically stable.

Additional remarks

We will maintain Yuan exchange rate basically stable.

Maintain a necessary fiscal deficit.

We will not relax efforts on grain production, keep food prices at reasonable levels.

China to improve local tax system.

China to improve AI governance.

FX Implications

There has been no discernible impact on the Chinese Yuan from the outcome of the China Central Economic Work Conference. However, the USD/CNY pair has posted a fresh yearly low near 7.0574 during European trading hours amid weakness in the US Dollar (USD).

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1700, US Jobless Claims data eyed

EUR/USD is trading in a range around 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The pair's upside remains capped by a pause in the US Dollar decline, led by the less hawkish Fed outcome. Markets await the release of the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report for further trading incentives. 

GBP/USD struggles below 1.3400 ahead of US employment data

GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3400 in the European session on Thursday, pressured by a modest US Dollar upswing. Nonetheless, the potential downside might be limited after the US Federal Reserve delivered a rate cut at its December policy meeting. Traders brace for the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report due later in the day. 

Gold bounces off $4,200 neighborhood, down a little amid mixed fundamental cues

Gold recovers slightly from the vicinity of the $4,200 mark, though it sticks to its negative bias through the first half of the European session. The US Dollar attracts some buyers and recovers a part of the previous day's post-FOMC slump to its lowest level since October 24. This fails to assist the commodity in capitalizing on its modest intraday uptick to the weekly high.

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot, released on Wednesday, indicates that interest rates will average 3.4% by the end of 2026, in line with the September projection.

