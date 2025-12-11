China Central Economic Work Conference: Focuses to keep Yuan exchange rate stable
Chinese officials say in the Annual Central Economic Work Conference during the European trading hours on Thursday that the government is focused on maintaining the Chinese Yuan’s (CNY) exchange rate basically stable.
Additional remarks
We will maintain Yuan exchange rate basically stable.
Maintain a necessary fiscal deficit.
We will not relax efforts on grain production, keep food prices at reasonable levels.
China to improve local tax system.
China to improve AI governance.
FX Implications
There has been no discernible impact on the Chinese Yuan from the outcome of the China Central Economic Work Conference. However, the USD/CNY pair has posted a fresh yearly low near 7.0574 during European trading hours amid weakness in the US Dollar (USD).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.