AUD/USD corrects to near 0.6630 after weak Australian job data

  • AUD/USD retraces to near 0.6630 from an almost three-month high of 0.6686.
  • Unexpectedly weak Australian labour market data weighs heavily on the Aussie Dollar.
  • The Fed cuts its interest rates for the third time in a row.
Sagar Dua

The AUD/USD pair is down 0.45% to near 0.6630 during the European trading session on Thursday. The Aussie pair faces intense selling pressure, following the release of the unexpectedly weak Australian employment data.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.09%0.08%-0.06%0.08%0.43%0.20%-0.29%
EUR0.09%0.16%0.04%0.17%0.52%0.28%-0.21%
GBP-0.08%-0.16%-0.10%0.00%0.36%0.12%-0.37%
JPY0.06%-0.04%0.10%0.13%0.49%0.23%-0.24%
CAD-0.08%-0.17%-0.01%-0.13%0.36%0.09%-0.38%
AUD-0.43%-0.52%-0.36%-0.49%-0.36%-0.24%-0.73%
NZD-0.20%-0.28%-0.12%-0.23%-0.09%0.24%-0.49%
CHF0.29%0.21%0.37%0.24%0.38%0.73%0.49%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Earlier in the day, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the economy shed 21.3K jobs in November, while it was expected to have added 20K fresh job-seekers. In October, Australian employers hired 41.1K new workers. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate remains steady at 4.3%, lower than estimates of 4.4%.

An unexpected reduction in the Australian laborforce has propelled concerns over the economy’s job market, prompting traders to reassess their hawkish expectations on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy outlook.

On Tuesday, RBA Governor Michele Bullock said in the press conference, following the monetary policy announcement, that “rate cuts are not on the horizon” as “risks to inflation have tilted to the upside”.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to regain ground following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades close to its seven-week low of 98.55 posted the previous day.

On Wednesday, the Fed reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75%, and signaled one interest rate in 2026.Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in the press conference that goods inflation is expected to peak in early 2026 if more tariffs are not announced.

Economic Indicator

Employment Change s.a.

The Employment Change released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Australia. The statistic is adjusted to remove the influence of seasonal trends. Generally speaking, a rise in Employment Change has positive implications for consumer spending, stimulates economic growth, and is bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). A low reading, on the other hand, is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Dec 11, 2025 00:30

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: -21.3K

Consensus: 20K

Previous: 42.2K

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

