SNB’s Jordan: SNB is trying to limit the strength of its currency

Headlines cross the wires from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan, via Bloomberg, speaking at a news conference at the G20.

Key Headlines:

Swiss National Bank is trying to limit the strength of its currency, not push it to artificially low levels

"It's always important to stress that the monetary policy of the central bank isn't one of competitive devaluation"

"We suffer from an overvalued franc and must try to contain this overvaluation"