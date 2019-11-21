Edward Lee – Chief Economist ASEAN and South Asia at Standard Chartered Bank – offered his take on Singapore’s final GDP report, which confirmed that the economic growth stood at 2.1% during the third quarter of 2019 and 0.5% on yearly basis.
Key Quotes:
“Singapore’s final Q3 GDP print was revised higher to 0.5% y/y from the advance print of 0.1% y/y due to better-than-expected manufacturing data (led by pharmaceutical production) in September. This brings 9M-2019 GDP growth to 0.6% y/y – the slowest 9M growth rate since 2009. The government also narrowed its 2019 growth forecast to 0.5-1% and forecast 2020 growth at 0.5-2.5%. This is broadly aligned with our expectations.”
“Looking ahead, we expect the downward growth momentum – which started broadly in H2-2018 – to bottom out. Signs of US-China trade war de-escalation, global monetary policy easing, fiscal support in economies such as China and India, and importantly favourable base effects in sectors such as electronics manufacturing, may push growth up in 2020.”
“Global trade developments are a key swing factor. The removal of previously introduced tariffs may help boost investor confidence and trade activity. But similarly, a further deterioration may affect the labour market, where private consumption is the key support to growth (with both trade and investment faring poorly).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering above 1.1050 amid trade concerns, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, at familiar levels. Doubts that a US-Sino trade deal may be reached are weighing on markets. The Fed's minutes have reaffirmed the wait-and-see mode, and the ECB's minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.29 as Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is rising above 1.29 as fresh opinion polls continue showing a solid lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Further political headlines are awaited.
USD/JPY bounces-off 50-DMA but lacks follow-through
USD/JPY has bounced up from the 50-day MA support of 108.28. China's Vice Premier Liu He is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the US-China trade deal. Related markets, however, are not buying Liu He's optimism, keeping the recovery in check.
Gold flirting with session lows, around $1470 region
Gold edged lower through the Asian session on Thursday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1470 region.
Hong Kong now a feature in trade negotiations?
The US Senate and House have both passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Bill, so now it heads to the desk of US President Trump to either sign or veto it. Sources suggest that the President will sign it into law.