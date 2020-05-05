Singapore: A likely sharp contraction – Standard Chartered

Economists at Standard Chartered Bank downgrade the 2020 GDP growth forecast for Singapore to -9.6% from -3.1% previously. USD/SGD is trading at 1.4141.

Key quotes

“We downgrade our 2020 GDP growth forecast for Singapore to -9.6% y/y from -3.1% y/y, to account for the strict containment (circuit-breaker) measures implemented on 7 April and expected to last until 1 June.”

“We raise our 2021 GDP growth forecast to 10.8% y/y from 7.8% previously, due primarily to an even more favourable base effect.”