SilverSqueeze trends on Twitter as retail sites see high demand for the metal

The Twitter feed #SilverSqueeze has been trending on Twitter since Sunday with retail websites such as Money Metals, SD Bullion, JM Bullion and Apmex citing unprecedented demand for silver bars and coins in as sign of recent Reddit-driven short squeeze spilling over to the physical market.
Notably, Apmex, Apmex, the Walmart of precious metals products in North America, stopped processing orders on Sunday because of overwhelming demand for the semi-precious metal. "Due to unprecedented demand on physical silver products, we are unable to accept any additional orders until markets open Sunday evening,” Apmex tweeted 18 hours ago.
Silver is currently trading at $28.39, representing a nearly 6% gain on the day. The metal picked up a bid on Thursday after a Reddit poatwe called a short squeeze. Prices rose 5% and 1% on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears eye 0.7600 as risk aversion extends into February
AUD/USD begins February with a gap-down after taking a U-turn from highest since March 2018 peak the previous month. Gyrations in stocks, five-day lockdown in Perth and downbeat China PMIs favor sellers.
Gamestop Stock News: GME rises as SEC comments on recent activity
Shares in Gamestop (GME) resumed their recent surge on Friday, bouncing back from heavy losses seen on Thursday. GME shares were up 60% at $314 at the time of writing.
Silver jumps to six-month high on short-squeeze chatters
Silver began February with an upside gap to the highest since September 2020. Risks remain heavy amid fears of further restrictions on equity trading, EU-UK tussle. Short-squeeze plans circulate on social media platforms, portraying another trader-frenzy thing.
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 amid mixed covid vaccine news, hints of UK’s recovery plan
GBP/USD picks up bids, shrugs off late Friday’s pullback. EU’s Von der Leyen conveys difficult situation for vaccines despite AstraZeneca’s additional delivery. UK PM Johnson, chancellor Rishi Sunak discuss pre-Budget “recovery plan” as record vaccinations trigger optimism at home.
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.