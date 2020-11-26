Silver still capped by $23.50 as prices consolidate within short-term pennant

- Spot silver prices trade broadly flat on Thursday amid thinned market conditions given the US Thanksgiving holiday.
- XAG/USD has been consolidating within a short-term pennant over the past two days around a longer-term uptrend.
Spot silver prices (XAG/USD) trade pretty much flat on the day just above $23.30. The precious metal is off extremes; gains were capped at $23.50 on Thursday morning but the buyers came in ahead of $23.20. That marks two days now that silver has been unable to rally past $23.50. Thursday’s consolidative price action is in fitting with a broader sense of market quiet with US participants largely absent due to Thanksgiving holidays.
XAG/USD consolidates within short-term pennant as it tests long-term uptrend
Spot silver prices are in the process of forming another short-term pennant structure, with the upper bound a downtrend linking the Tuesday Asia session highs with Wednesday and Thursday’s highs. The lower bound is an uptrend linking Wednesday and Thursday lows.
Should silver’s short-term pennant break to the downside, this would likely coincide with a break of Thursday and Wednesday lows around $23.20 and $23.10 respectively, and that would open up a test of weekly lows just below the psychological $23.00 mark.
It is also worth noting that silver is also currently consolidating around an uptrend that links the September and October lows at $21.68 and $22.60 respectively. Such a move as described above would signal a break this longer-term trendline and bring these October and September lows into the equation as the most important downside levels to watch over the coming weeks.
Conversely, in the bullish scenario where this longer-term uptrend hold up and eventually leads to an upside break of silvers short-term pennant, the most immediate level of resistance to note would be the 19 November low at $23.69. Beyond that, the door would be open to a move back to the psychological $24.00 level, and then a potential test of the 21 and 50 day moving averages which reside close to $24.20.
XAG/USD eight hour chart
XAG/USD one hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD battles 1.19 after cautious ECB minutes
EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.19 after the ECB meeting minutes pointed to some caution about expanding the bond-buying scheme. Earlier, the dollar weakened after the Fed signaled openness to more QE. The US holiday implies thin volume.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3350 amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD retreats from near 1.3400, undermined by Brexit woes and renewed dollar demand. Doubts arise about Chief EU Negotiator Barnier traveling to London.
XAU/USD remains supported above $1800 level amid quiet holiday trade
Spot gold (XAU/USD) continues its gradual grind higher for a second day, the precious metal having bounced at support at the psychological $1800 mark on Tuesday, following a hefty sell-off at the start of the week that saw spot prices drop from the high $1800s.
US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.
