TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver price today: Silver rises, according to FXStreet data

Silver price today: Silver rises, according to FXStreet data
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Silver prices (XAG/USD) rose on Wednesday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $95.04 per troy ounce, up 0.84% from the $94.25 it cost on Tuesday.

Silver prices have increased by 33.70% since the beginning of the year.

Unit measure

Silver Price Today in USD

Troy Ounce

95.04

1 Gram

3.06

The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 51.13 on Wednesday, up from 50.47 on Tuesday.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1700 ahead of Trump speech at Davos

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1700 ahead of Trump speech at Davos

EUR/USD consolidates its weekly gains and edges lower toward 1.1700 in the European session on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump will deliver a speech at the World Economic Forum later in the day that could provide key insights into the EU-US relations moving forward.

GBP/USD declines to 1.3400 region after mixed UK inflation data

GBP/USD declines to 1.3400 region after mixed UK inflation data

GBP/USD struggles to build on its weekly gains and declines to the 1.3400 region on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed on Wednesday that the annual CPI inflation rose to 3.4% in December from 3.2% in November. In this period, the core CPI increased by 3.2% as expected.

Gold stays within touching distance of new record-high near $4,900

Gold stays within touching distance of new record-high near $4,900

Gold extended its impressive upsurge to a fresh all-time high near $4,900 earlier in the day before edging slightly lower. Markets remain risk-averse as investors eagerly await US President Donald Trump's speech at Davos while the EU-US tensions remain high over the Greenland issue.

When is the US President Trump’s speech at WEF in Davos and how could it affect EUR/USD

When is the US President Trump’s speech at WEF in Davos and how could it affect EUR/USD

United States (US) President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos after 13:00 GMT. Trump’s trip to Davos was delayed as Air Force One was forced to turn around due to a "minor electrical issue".

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Over the weekend, President Trump threatened a new round of tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the UK, with reporting flagging 10% from February 1 and a possible step-up later.

BNB Price Forecast: BNB loses strength as crypto market drops

BNB Price Forecast: BNB loses strength as crypto market drops

BNB (formerly Binance Coin) loses ground as the broader cryptocurrency market falls, recording a 1% drop at the time of writing on Wednesday. Retail interest in the exchange token is declining, as evidenced by the massive wipeout of long positions and a decline in futures Open Interest.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers