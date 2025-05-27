Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD retreats towards the $33.00 area on risk-on markets

From a technical perspective, XAG/USD is going through a choppy consolidation following April’s rally. The pair has been capped at the range top, 33.70, and is likely to test support at the $32.90 zone. A break of this level would increase pressure towards the May 20 low, $32.15 ahead of the range bottom, at $31.74. Above $33.70, the next resistances are $34.15 and $34.60.

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Dollar rebound, however, is likely to face resistance amid the growing concerns about the US fiscal health. Last week’s downgrade of the US debt ratings and the impact of a tax-slashing bill have boosted fears of a debt crisis in the US, which fuelled a “Sell America” trade last week. Trump’s “big, beautiful tax bill”, which will be discussed by the US senate over the coming weeks, is expected to add $3.8 trillion to a $36,2 trillion debt pile over the next years. This is likely to act as a headwind for the US Dollar and keep Silver dips limited.

Silver prices (XAG/USD) are dropping beyond 1% on Monday, weighed by a moderately positive market sentiment and a mild US Dollar recovery. Trump’s de-escalation of the tariff rift with Europe has boosted market sentiment, dampening demand for safe assets like precious metals. The US president delayed a plan to impose 50% tariffs on all Eurozone imports from June 1 after a phone call with EU Commissioner, Ursula von der Leyen. This has calmed investors’ fears about a severe impact on international trade and on the global economic growth prospects.

