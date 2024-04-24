Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD remains on the defensive below $27.50 on easing Middle East tensions

By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • Silver price turns red around $27.30 on Wednesday, despite the weaker USD. 
  • A relaxation in Middle East geopolitical tensions drags silver price to a two-week low. 
  • The rising demand for white metal in industrial uses supports the XAG/USD. 

Silver price (XAG/USD) trades on a softer note near $27.30 during the early European session on Wednesday. The easing of tensions in the Middle East and the risk-on environment cap the upside of the white metal. 

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly in Israel and Iran, have boosted the price of precious metals in recent weeks. However, those fears have largely dissipated as Iran and Israel have signaled they are not interested in a wider war after attacks earlier this month. This, in turn, leads traders to reduce their precious metal positions and favor riskier assets. 

Furthermore, the robust economy and rising inflation pressures in the United States have triggered the expectation that the US Fed might delay its easing cycle this year, which weighs on the US Dollar-denominated silver. Investors will take more cues about inflation trajectory and interest rate outlook from the US Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) number on Thursday and the Core Personal-Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of underlying inflation, due later on Friday.

On the other hand, rising demand for silver, driven by its industrial uses in photovoltaics, semiconductors, and electric vehicle charging, along with a significant deficit in silver supply, might boost the white metal for the time being. According to the Silver Institute, industrial demand for silver set a record in 2023 of 654.4 million ounces, owing to sustained structural gains from green economy applications. 

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 27.29
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 27.31
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27.19
Daily SMA50 25.12
Daily SMA100 24.18
Daily SMA200 23.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.38
Previous Daily Low 26.67
Previous Weekly High 29.02
Previous Weekly Low 27.62
Previous Monthly High 25.77
Previous Monthly Low 22.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.41
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 27.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 28.28

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

