- XAG/USD rallies as US inflation shoots through the roof, its most significant jump in 30 years.
- XAG/USD spiked $0.80 as news headlines crossed the wires.
- US 5-year real yields measurement falls from -1.85% to -1.941%, weighing on the US dollar.
Silver (XAG/USD) price spiked higher as the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that the Consumer Price Index for October, a US measurement of prices paid by consumers, expanded by 6.2% – higher than the September 5.4% jump in inflation, and the largest since 1990. That said, the non-yielding metal has advanced almost 3%, trading at $25.01 at the time of writing.
XAG/USD reacted with a price jump of $0.80, from $24.20 to $25.00, once the news crossed the wires. The bounce in prices left behind September and October highs at $24.87 and $24.82, respectively, which could now act as support areas going forward.
US Consumer Price Index rose by 6.2%, the most significant reading since 1990
In the US economic docket, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surged 6.2% on a year-over-year basis, up from 5.4% in September, leaving behind estimations of 5.3% by economists. Further, the Core CPI reading, which excludes volatile items like energy and food, expanded by 4.6% in the same period, higher than the 4.8% foreseen by the market.
Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond benchmark note rose almost seven basis points, recovering some of its weekly losses, sitting at 1.517%, underpinning demand for the greenback. The US Dollar Index, a measure of the buck’s value against its peers, advanced 0.67%, to currently trade at 94.59.
But why do silver prices keep getting higher? The answer is that real yields, the difference of interest rates minus inflation, are dropping. The US 5-year TIPS, real yields measurement, has fallen from -1.85% to -1.941%, the second-lowest reading since July 2021, per Reuters.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
The white metal has a near-term upward bias, as witnessed by the shorter time-frame daily moving averages (DMA’s) below the spot price, but the 200-DMA sits at $25.38, which would be strong resistance for silver bulls to overcome. Despite the abovementioned, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 67 still has enough room left before reaching overbought conditions, indicating that XAG/USD could print another leg-up.
As mentioned in the previous paragraph, the 200-DMA at $25.38 would be the first resistance level in the outcome of another push higher. A breach above that level could open the door for the bulls to attack the $26.00 area, which would then expose the $27.00 figure to being broken.
XAG/USD TECHNICAL SUPPORT/RESISTANCE LEVELS
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.01
|Today Daily Change
|0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|2.89
|Today daily open
|24.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.91
|Daily SMA50
|23.41
|Daily SMA100
|24.19
|Daily SMA200
|25.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.48
|Previous Daily Low
|24.03
|Previous Weekly High
|24.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.02
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes decline, hits fresh yearly lows
The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh 2021 low of 1.1510, as higher than anticipated US inflation boosted the greenback, as investors rushed to price in further tightening coming from the US Federal Reserve.
GBP/USD back below 1.3500 on broad dollar’s strength
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.3467 and trades nearby, after a failed attempt to recover the 1.3500 mark, US core CPI advanced to 4.6% on a yearly basis in October, much higher than anticipated, while Brexit jitters hurt pound.
XAU/USD jumps with US inflation, more gains in the docket
Gold hit a fresh multi-month high of $1,868.54 a troy ounce, its highest since last June. The bright metal soared following the release of higher-than-anticipated US inflation spurring speculation the US Federal Reserve will have no choice but to hike rates sooner.
XRP lags while BTC and ETH take lead
Bitcoin price continues to set new highs as buyers come out of the woodwork. Ethereum price locks in on $5,000 and shows no signs of slowing down. Ripple price needs to flip $1.41 into support floor to revisit $2.
Tesla suffers one of the biggest falls in history
A huge collapse in the share price of Tesla makes it possibly the largest one-day loss in market cap ever. The move is now well established as Elon Musk had tweeted about selling 10% of his holding.