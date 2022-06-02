- Silver (XAG/USD) shed some weekly losses and is rallying almost 2.80% in the last couple of days.
- A risk-on market mood weighed on US Treasury yields and the US Dollar, lifting precious metals.
- Silver Price Forecast (XAG/USD): To extend its gains towards $23.00.
Silver (XAG/USD) is surging to fresh weekly highs above $22.00 amidst an upbeat market sentiment that weighed on the safe-haven US Dollar, also undermined by US Treasury yields, particularly the 10-year benchmark note rate, almost flat at 2.911%. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at 22.38.
The market mood improved, as shown by US equities registering gains, while Asian stocks are set for a higher open. Investors set aside concerns about a possible US recession, spurred by the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening path, while also assessing ongoing China’s coronavirus crisis, which has eased some restrictions, as it battles to fulfill the 5% growth target by the end of 2022.
Additionally to the abovementioned, the conflict between Ukraine-Russia, which has lasted for three months, has begun to weigh on food and commodity prices.
Elsewhere, the Fed speakers parade continued. Cleveland’s Fed President Loretta Mester said that she supports 50 bps increases in the next couple of meetings and added that the Fed is well-positioned to consider the appropriate pace for further rate hikes.
Mester added that she is unsure how high rates need to go, and a pause on the tightening cycle would depend on data. Nevertheless, she emphasized that the Fed would slam the brakes if inflation remains stubbornly high, and she still keeps 25 or 50 bps rate hikes, contrarily to a pause in September.
Earlier on Thursday, the Fed’s Vice-Chair Lael Brainard said that the central bank is getting mixed signals on the economy and that the number one challenge is bringing inflation down. When asked about a Fed pause, she said it is harder to say because the policy is not on a pre-set course via CNBC.
In the meantime, the US calendar would release the May Nonfarm Payrolls report, ISM Non-Manufacturing, and Composite PMIs, alongside additional Fed speakers, ahead of the blackout of the June Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting.
Silver Price Forecast (XAG/USD): Technical outlook
XAG/USD surged sharply and broke on its way up the $22.00 mark. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) entered positive territory due to the size of the move, meaning that the rally has some legs to go before turning south. Also, it’s worth noting that the XAG/USD’s first resistance level is the confluence of the 50-DMA and the May 5 high, up at $23.26-28, respectively. A breach of the latter could pave the way for further gains. XAG/USD’s next supply zone would be the 200-DMA at $23.51, followed by the 100-DMA above all the DMAs at $23.72.
Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|2.47
|Today daily open
|21.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.76
|Daily SMA50
|23.39
|Daily SMA100
|23.74
|Daily SMA200
|23.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.98
|Previous Daily Low
|21.44
|Previous Weekly High
|22.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.67
|Previous Monthly High
|23.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
