Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD plummets to $24.10s, on high US bond yields amid Powell renomination

- XAG/USD slumps close to 2% during the New York session, amid broad US dollar strength.
- The US 10-year Treasury yield advances up to 1.62% during the day, underpins the greenback.
- XAG/USD: The bias is tilted to the downside, as the 200-DMA at $25.30, remains above the spot price.
Siver (XAG/USD) slides during the New York session, as US President Joe Biden renominates current Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a second term. Further, elevated Lael Brainard to Vice-Chairwoman, maintaining continuity on the Federal Reserve. At press time, the white-metal plunges almost 2%, trading at $24.17.
Silver extended its fall, from November 18 high at $25.16, as investors brace the greenback, as expectations that the Fed would hike interest rates, rather sooner than later, increase. The decision of the White House to keep Powell around for four more years increased investors’ confidence, as portrayed by US equities.
That said, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial rallied, the US Dollar is firm, while US Treasury yields rose after two bad auctions. As mentioned by FX Street’s analyst Joel Frank, “US 10-year bond yields were last up nearly 9bps on the session to 1.62%, with yields now back to their highest levels since last Wednesday and now only about 3bps below last week’s highs at 1.65%.”
“Medium-term bond bears will want to see the 1.65% level broken, opening the door to a move back towards annual highs set back in a mark of close to 1.77%,” Frank further added.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the buck’s performance against a basket of six currencies, is up almost half percent, sitting at 96.49.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The non-yielding metal daily chart depicts that silver trades between the 200 and the 100-day moving averages (DMA’s), at $24.06 and $25.30, respectively. That shows that the precious metal seems to be under selling pressure as the 200-DMA is viewed as a trendsetter lagging indicator. If the price of an asset is below the aforementioned, it means that the bias is bearish. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator that is at 49, aims lower, adding another downward signal on Silver.
The USD bulls, to accelerate the downtrend, need a daily close under the 100-DMA. In that outcome, the first demand level on the way south would be the 200-DMA at $24.05. A breach of the latter would expose the November 3 low at $23.02.
On the flip side, if XAG/USD bulls reclaim the $25.00 figure, that could pave the way for further upside, which could propel the price towards the August 4 high at $26.00.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.75
|Today daily open
|24.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.41
|Daily SMA50
|23.53
|Daily SMA100
|24.1
|Daily SMA200
|25.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.98
|Previous Daily Low
|24.56
|Previous Weekly High
|25.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.56
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
