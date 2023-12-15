Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD loses steam and falls below $24.00 on firm US yields

- Silver price drops on remarks by a Fed official, talking down rate cuts.
- US economic data remains solid, a tailwind for the Greenback and headwind for precious metals prices.
- IF XAG/USD achieves a daily close below $24.00, that would pave the way to test the 200-DMA.
Silver price retreats by 0.78% and dips below the $24.00 figure on Friday as the Greenback (USD) remains bid during the North American session. A Federal Reserve official pushing back against a premature shift to ease policy and firm US Treasury bond yields is a headwind for the grey metal. The XAG/USD trades at $23.97 after hitting a daily high of $24.28.
Silver’s uptrend remains intact, but downside risks remain
Following last Wednesday's Chair Jerome Powell press conference, the New York Fed President John Williams was called to do damage control. Williams said, “We aren’t really talking about rate cuts,” adding that a rate cut in March is “premature.” That said, US Treasury bond yields erased is losses, and the Greenback rose. Therefore, XAG/USD dipped below $24.00 as traders also booked profits ahead of the weekend.
On the data front, US Industrial Production slowed by 0.2%, missed forecasts but exceeded November’s .0.9% plunge. S&P Global revealed that business activity improved, lifted by the services sectors as manufacturing continues to contract. This depicts the US economy remains solid, despite 525 basis points of tightening by the Fed.
Another driver that weighed in XAG/USD was an uptick in US real yields, which dropped toward 1.67%; before recovering toward 1.70%. Additionally, the US Dollar Index (DXY) which tracks the currency’s performance against a basket of six other rivals, advanced 0.51%, sits at 103.47.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The XAG/USD is neutral to upward biased as it remains above the daily moving averages (DMAs) which remain flatlines below the spot price. However, sellers loom as they eye a test of the 200-DMA at $23.57, which once cleared, could open the door for further downside. Key support levels are seen the 50-DMA at $24.29, followed by the 100-DMA at $23.19. On the flipside, the first supply zone would be the $24.00 figure, followed by the current week’s high at $24.28.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|24.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.05
|Daily SMA50
|23.26
|Daily SMA100
|23.21
|Daily SMA200
|23.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.22
|Previous Daily Low
|23.74
|Previous Weekly High
|25.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.94
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
