- XAG/USD steady as the US 10-year T-bond yields rises four basis points, sitting around 1.569%.
- Silver is range trading within the $22.00-$22.80 area.
- The US Dollar Index seems poised to close above 94.00 for the second day in a row.
Silver (XAG/USD) is edging lower for the third consecutive day, is down 0.13% during the New York session, trading at $22.59 at the time of writing. The white metal has been range-bound in the week, trapped in the $22.00 – $22.80 range, awaiting a fresh catalyst.
The market sentiment is upbeat due to some factors. Firstly, the US debt ceiling solution, although short-term, it was a relief for investors. Additionally, Russia’s offer to ease Europe’s energy crisis adds up the upbeat tone.
The US 10-year Treasury yield is rising four basis points, sitting at 1.569%, putting a lid on silver. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of six currencies, is barely down, 0.01%, currently at 94.22.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
1-hour chart
XAG/USD is trading above the simple moving averages (SMA’s), suggesting that silver has an upside bias. The 50 and the 100-SMA are at the $22.55-56 range, exerting upward pressure.
For silver buyers to resume the uptrend, they will need to break above $22.80. in case of that outcome, the first supply zone would be $23.00. A break of the latter would expose $23.12. A breach of that level could open the door for further gains. The next resistance level would be the September 14 swing lows around $23.50, followed by the psychological $24.00
On the other hand, for XAG/USD sellers to regain control, they will need to break below the 200-SMA at $22.36. Once that has been achieved, a fall towards 2021 lows around $21.40, is on the books, but there would be some hurdles on the way. The first demand zone would be $22.00, followed by $21.79.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48, aiming lower, supporting the downside bias.
KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.59
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|22.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.81
|Daily SMA50
|23.6
|Daily SMA100
|25.1
|Daily SMA200
|25.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.68
|Previous Daily Low
|22.21
|Previous Weekly High
|22.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.42
|Previous Monthly High
|24.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed near the 2021 low
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1550, a handful of pips above the year low, unable to recover despite the prevalent optimism. EUR gains limited by soft European data and inflation-related concerns.
GBP/USD extends rebound, trades above 1.3620
The impressive performance of Wall Street's main indexes helps the risk-sensitive British pound gather strength in the American session on Thursday. With the US Dollar Index edging lower toward 94.00, GBP/USD is trading at fresh daily highs above 1.3620.
Gold continued consolidation, bears in charge
Global indexes soared alongside US government bond yields, reflecting a better perception of risk. Attention shifts to the US Nonfarm Payrolls report and its possible effects on Fed’s decisions. XAU/USD is neutral between Fibonacci levels, but the risk skews to the downside.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
US September Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises
NFPs forecasted to increase by nearly 500,000 in September. Gold is likely to react more significantly to a disappointing jobs report than an upbeat one. Gold's movement has no apparent connection with NFP deviation four hours after the release.