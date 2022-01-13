Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD faces strong resistance at the confluence of the 50/100-DMA

- Silver is the only one gaining, up 0.08% in the precious metal segment.
- Mixed US macroeconomic data ignored by US dollar buyers, the DXY edges down 0.20%.
- XAG/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral bearish, per DMAs located above the spot price.
Silver (XAG/USD) advances for the third consecutive day, up some 0.08%, trading at $23.14 at the time of writing. The white metal is the only precious metal that advances in the session, as Gold drops some 0.34%, while Platinum and Cooper fall 0.39% and 0.60%, respectively.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of other peers, slides 0.20%, sits at 94.722, even though US T-bond yields are flat at 1.727%.
US macroeconomic data came mixed
Before Wall Street opened, the US economic docket featured Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending January 7. The reading came at 230K, higher than the 200K foreseen, whereas the Producer Price Index (PPI) for December, which measures the prices paid for producers, advanced by 9.7%, though barely lower than the 9.6% estimated on an annual basis, a reading that contradicts the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed on Wednesday, which showed that the US consumer inflation rose by 7.0%, the highest level since 1982.
Fed speakers continue to cross newswires
On Thursday, the Fed speaking parade continued. Philadelphia’s Fed President Patrick Harker coincided with fellow policymakers, who have penciled three-rate hikes in 2022, though Harker noted that he is open to a fourth one. He said the Fed needs to act faster than in the previous Quantitative Tightening concerning the balance sheet reduction.
In the same tone, the Fed’s Vice-Chairwoman nominee Lael Brainard said that the US central bank could hike as soon as March to ensure that the Fed would tame inflation towards the Fed’s target level. She said, “The committee has projected several hikes over the course of the year.”
Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that the labor shortage “might be a long-lasting phenomenon.” Barkin noted that as the US central bank adjusts the balance sheet down to normal levels, it will impact reserves.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
XAG/USD is neutral-bearish from a technical analysis perspective. The reason is that the spot price remains below the daily moving averages (DMAs), which are bearish-aligned with the shorter time-frame ones beneath the longer time ones.
That said, at press time, the non-yielding metal faces strong resistance at the confluence of the 100 and the 50-DMA, which lie at $23.29 and $23.30, respectively.
On the downside, the first support level would be the psychological $23.00. A breach of the latter would expose December 29, 2021, swing low at $22.59, followed by $22.00.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|23.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.75
|Daily SMA50
|23.2
|Daily SMA100
|23.29
|Daily SMA200
|24.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.22
|Previous Daily Low
|22.65
|Previous Weekly High
|23.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.96
|Previous Monthly High
|23.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
