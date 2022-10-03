- On Monday, silver is climbing solid, courtesy of falling US Treasury bond yields, meaning US bond real yields are down, a tailwind for precious metals.
- The US Dollar is also down by more than 0.50% after US manufacturing activity dropped but remained above recessionary territory.
- Traders are focused on Tuesday’s data ahead of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
Silver price rallies sharply as the fourth quarter begins, amidst a risk-on impulse in the financial markets, due to overnight news that the newest UK government has backpedaled with some tax cuts, easing traders’ fears. Demand for US Treasures jumped, so yields edged lower, meaning higher precious metals prices. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD is trading at $20.35 a troy ounce in the North American session.
US equities portray a positive sentiment across the board. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in 2 and half years in September, dropping to 50.9, below August 52.8, but staying in expansionary territory, negating the “technical recession” in the US, as 2022 Q1 and Q2 GDP showed negative readings. In the same report, New Orders dropped to 47.1 from 51.3, while prices paid edged lower.
The US data began to flash the effects of the Fed’s tightening monetary conditions. Since Fed officials remained with their hawkish rhetoric throughout the last week, market players should expect additional rate hikes by November’s meeting, namely 75 bps.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of peers, edges down by 0.57% down at 111.546, while the US 10-year Treasury bond yield collapses 25 bps to the 3.582% threshold, a headwind for the greenback.
Therefore, the fall in US 10-year TIPS yield, a proxy for real yields, is down at 1.45%, after reaching a YTD high at 1.70%, further explaining the appreciation of precious metals.
What to watch
On Tuesday, the US economic docket will feature Durable Goods Orders, alongside JOLTs Jobe Openings, ahead of September’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, revealed on Friday.
Silver (XAG/USD) Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.36
|Today Daily Change
|1.32
|Today Daily Change %
|6.93
|Today daily open
|19.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19
|Daily SMA50
|19.3
|Daily SMA100
|20.05
|Daily SMA200
|21.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.29
|Previous Daily Low
|18.78
|Previous Weekly High
|19.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.97
|Previous Monthly High
|20.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 0.9800 on renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and turned positive on the day above 0.9800 in the American session on Monday. The disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI from the US weighed heavily on the greenback, providing a boost to the pair.
GBP/USD clings to impressive daily gains near 1.1300
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and touched a fresh 10-day high above 1.1300 in the second half of the day on Monday. The UK government's U-turn on the fiscal plan and the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback after PMI data fuel the pair's upside.
Gold bulls aim to challenge the $1,700 threshold
Gold picked up momentum after Wall Street’s opening, and runs above $1,690.00 a troy ounce, trading at its highest in three weeks. The greenback sheds ground on the back of the better performance of equities, coupled with tepid US data.
Crypto markets could trap bears soon
Bitcoin price seems to be consolidating and forecasts a tiny rally as it approaches the lower limit of the ongoing range tightening. This development could see altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, trigger a quick run-up as well.
TSLA set to fall more as delivery data disappoints
Tesla (TSLA) looks set to open sharply lower on Monday as the equity market continues to battle raging storms. Last week was a momentous one in currency markets, and those of us in equity land need to keep note of this.