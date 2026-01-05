Silver price (XAG/USD) jumps to near $75.40 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The white metal surges as the United States (US) attacks Venezuela, boosting the safe-haven demand. Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding the US seizure of the Venezuelan leader, as Maduro and his wife will appear in federal court later on Monday.

The US carried out a large-scale military strike against Venezuela on Saturday. US President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country.

Trump further stated early Monday that Washington might make a fresh military intervention if Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, did not accommodate their demands, per the Guardian. The US attack on Venezuela is expected to trigger geopolitical tensions in the region and boost the safe-haven flows, which provide some support to the price of white metal.

Furthermore, growing expectations of further US interest rate cuts might contribute to Silver’s upside. Financial markets are currently pricing in two quarter-point Fed rate cuts this year. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Silver, supporting the non-yielding precious metal.

Traders await the release of the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for December, which will be published later on Monday. If the report shows a stronger-than-expected outcome, this could lift the US Dollar (USD) and weigh on the USD-denominated commodity price in the near term. On Friday, the US Nonfarm Payrolls data will take center stage.