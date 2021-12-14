Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD tumbles to print fresh multi-month lows under $21.80 post-hot US PPI report

- Spot silver prices tumbled to print fresh multi-month lows under $21.80 amid a sharp pullback from session highs above $22.20.
- Silver was hit by a hot US PPI report, which showed prices rising 9.6% YoY versus expectations for 9.2%.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices tumbled to print fresh multi-month lows under $21.80 on Tuesday, amid a sharp pullback from earlier session highs above $22.20 in wake of a hotter than expected US Producer Price Inflation (PPI) report. At current levels in the $21.80s, XAG/USD is down more than 2.0%. That takes the precious metal’s losses on the month to nearly 5.0%.
Spot prices have been in a pattern of posting lower highs and lower lows since mid-November, during which time spot prices have dropped back from highs near $25.50 to current levels, a near 15% drawdown. Weighing on prices has been a broadly strengthening dollar (though the DXY has been consolidating for the past two weeks) and a build-up in expectations that the Fed will fight the current surge in inflation being felt in the US economy by tightening monetary policy sooner rather than later.
That is why silver was hit by Tuesday’s PPI report, which showed headline factory gate price inflation in the US hitting 9.6% YoY, well above expectations for a 9.2% reading. The latest numbers pile further pressure onto the Fed to act and act they are expected to do at Wednesday’s policy announcement. Markets expect the bank to announce a doubling of the pace of its QE taper to $30B per month from the current $15B per month pace, which would see net QE buying end by March, and for the bank’s new dot plot to point to multiple hikes in 2022.
Aside from Wednesday’s Fed meeting, there is also the release of the November Retail Sales report and the December NY Fed survey earlier in the session that will be worth keeping an eye on. Then, on Thursday, after the ECB, BoE, SNB and Norges Bank all set policy, US weekly jobless claims figures and the December Philly Fed survey will be released.
As far as this week’s US data is concerned, expectations are for the data to reflect a strong US economy that has picked up pace into the year’s end, though is still struggling with supply-side imbalances and high inflation, a story which argues in favour of Fed tightening. Clearly, precious metals like silver and gold face futher downside risks as the week draws on.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.20
|Today daily open
|22.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.2
|Daily SMA50
|23.56
|Daily SMA100
|23.63
|Daily SMA200
|24.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.42
|Previous Daily Low
|22.15
|Previous Weekly High
|22.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.83
|Previous Monthly High
|25.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US PPI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.1300 to start the American session on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that the annual Core PPI jumped to 7.5% in November. Although this reading surpassed the market expectation of 7.2% the greenback remains on the back foot.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3250
GBP/USD stays in the positive territory near 1.3250 in the early American session on Tuesday as the dollar continues to have a difficult time finding demand despite the stronger-than-expected November PPI figures.
Gold slumps to fresh daily low below $1,780
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure on Tuesday and fell below $1,780. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds in the positive territory after the data from the US showed that the annual PPI surged to 9.6% in November from 8.8% in October.
When will the last Bitcoin be mined and where could BTC price be headed?
There are less than 2.1 million BTC left to be mined. The last Bitcoin is expected to be mined in 2140. Analysts believe that the scarcity could propel BTC price to reach six figures.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?