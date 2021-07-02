Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD to see a robust rise towards $30 over next 12 months – TDS

Considering silver’s supply/demand fundamentals over the next few years, the white metal still has plenty of relative value to recapture, in the view of Bart Melek, Head of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities.
Silver fundamentals to remain tight as industrial demand firms, investors show strong interest
“Silver tends to do well when there is a favorable environment for gold. Considering that the white metal has a historical volatility roughly double that of gold, and given that it is directionally synchronized, it should outperform gold into 2022.”
“In 2020, the investment community and traditional buyers of physical silver purchased some 531 million oz of the metal, and we project that they will buy another 885 million oz by the end of 2023. In addition to benefiting from the monetary, FX and macro drivers like gold does, the white metal is projected to see an additional 115 million oz in industrial demand over the same period.”
“Since over 60% of demand comes from the industrial sector, silver should benefit from firmer industrial uptake, as the global economy continues to recover after the Covid-inspired deep global recession last year. The increase in demand should accelerate in the second half again, as the microchip shortage, which moderated auto and other industrial production, and other logistical issues get resolved.”
“Expenditures on green energy infrastructure, decarbonization, and electrification should also help silver to rally, as it is intensively used in solar panels and electrical circuits. The intensity of silver use in the general economy is set to be sharply higher over the next decade, starting in 2021.”
“Given the state of supply, and considering the long-term positive demand prospects from investors and industrial users, prompts us to say that silver should trade at around $30/oz over the next 12 months. The long-term may be even more impressive, as demand from green friendly sources and limited capital investment in primary and secondary silver mine capacity tighten the fundamental outlook.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits news lows ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, at the lowest since April. The dollar is gaining ground ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 690,000 jobs. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 ahead of US job figures
GBP/USD prints losses for the seventh straight day. The US dollar stands strong after mixed US economic data, NFP data eyed. Sterling is under pressure due to the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant.
XAU/USD approaches key $1790 resistance ahead of NFP
Gold heads towards $1800 as markets remain cautiously optimistic. Gold awaits NFP to confirm the bullish reversal despite Fed’s hawkish turn.
XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is teetering on a crucial support barrier at $0.647, a breakdown of which could send it tumbling. Ripple’s developer platform RippleX partners with a community-controlled NFT marketplace, Mintable.
NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer
June's Nonfarm Payrolls figures could fall short of elevated expectations once again. Fed Chair Powell created high expectations, which will be hard to be met. NFP could trigger a reversal of dollar gains.