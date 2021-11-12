Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD set to finish strong week close to highs, though unable to crack 200DMA at $25.40

- Spot silver has failed to push above its 200DMA at $25.40 despite weak US consumer data.
- The precious metal remains on course to post healthy weekly gains of about 4.5%, however, its best performance since May.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have been trying to move above its 200-day moving average at $25.40 on Friday, but to no avail just yet. At present, the index trades around $25.25, which means it is flat on the day, though spot prices have managed a pretty impressive recovery from early European session losses that saw them drop all the way to the $24.80s.
Trading conditions have been thin on Friday. Thursday was a partial US holiday (Veteran’s Day) and, at the time, bond markets were closed, so many US players likely used the opportunity to take a long weekend. Hence, it is probably not too surprising to see spot prices fail to break above their 200DMA. Such a move may have to wait until next week if it is going to happen. Nonetheless, spot silver remains on course to post healthy gains on the week of over 4.5%, its best week since May.
In terms of the fundamentals, it's been a pretty slow session, with the highlight being the release of US consumer sentiment and job openings data at 1500GMT. The University of Michigan’s headline Consumer Sentiment index (the preliminary estimate for November) saw a surprise drop to 11-year lows with consumer citing heightened fears/uncertainty around inflation. Precious metal markets got a little boost at the time, in fitting with the broad theme of demand for inflation protection that has them supported all week.
To recap, Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Inflation report (for October) saw headline price pressures at their highest since 1990 on a YoY basis. The move higher in precious metals reflects fears that the Fed is “behind the curve” when it comes to curbing inflation and may lose control of the situation.
Back to the XAG/USD; with spot silver back to the north of the $25.00, a level which it had been unable to reconquer going all the way back to August, if it can clear the 200DMA, the next key level to keep an eye on it’s the early august high at almost bang on $26.00. But one risk that traders should be aware of is that the Fed may buckle under the mounting scrutiny/pressure from the press and financial markets to adopt a more hawkish stance in order to reign in inflation.
While markets are already to an extent betting on this (that’s why the DXY broke out to fresh annual highs this week and USD STIR markets have brought forward rate hike bets again), an actual endorsement of a more hawkish policy path would be another thing. If the Fed was to send real yields substantially higher in a hawkish policy shift, this would likely undo all of silver’s good work recently. Any hawkish signs next week may send silver back towards $24.00.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|25.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.07
|Daily SMA50
|23.45
|Daily SMA100
|24.17
|Daily SMA200
|25.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.26
|Previous Daily Low
|24.59
|Previous Weekly High
|24.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.02
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from 2021 lows after concerning US confidence data Premium
EUR/USD touched a fresh 2021-low of 1.1433 in the early American session but managed to stage a rebound in the last hour. The data from the US showed that rising inflation weighed heavily on consumer sentiment in November and the greenback struggled to extend its rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.3400 as dollar loses traction Premium
GBP/USD edged higher after the data from the US showed that the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell to its lowest level in a decade. The pair is currently trading above 1.3400 and looks to snap a three-day losing streak.
Gold holds above $1,850 as US data highlights inflation fears Premium
Gold fell below $1,850 earlier in the day but reversed its direction in the American session with the University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers highlighting the negative impact of inflation on consumer sentiment.
Last call before BTC hits $100,000
Bitcoin price pulls back to confirm the start of an 85% breakout move. On-chain metrics suggest interest in BTC is not waning, and the immediate support levels are stable.
Is Advanced Micro Devices facing a downside Tasuki gap or a bull flag?
AMD stock rose 4.4% on Thursday to close at $146.01. Advanced Micro Devices current configuration may signal the decline from Monday will continue.