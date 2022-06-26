  • Silver fades Friday’s corrective pullback from six-week low.
  • Convergence of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 20-SMA challenges the buyers.
  • Monthly bearish channel joins steady RSI to keep sellers hopeful.

Silver (XAG/USD) prices remain pressured around a 1.5-month low as sellers attack the $21.00 threshold during Monday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the brighter metal pulls back from a convergence of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May 13 to June 06 upside, as well as the 20-SMA, around $21.25.

Also keeping the sellers hopeful is the metal’s failure to cross a weekly resistance line, around $21.25 by the press time, not to forget the downward sloping trend channel from June 01.

That said, the XAG/USD bears may aim for the $21.00 as immediate support ahead of the yearly low near $2.45.

Following that, the stated channel’s lower line, near $20.40, precedes the $20.00 psychological magnet to lure the sellers.

Alternatively, a clear upside break of the $21.25 resistance confluence guards the short-term upside momentum of the silver prices.

Even if the bullion rises past $21.25, the aforementioned channel’s resistance line, at $21.60 by the press time, will be crucial for the short-term XAG/USD buyers as a break of which could direct the advances towards the monthly high near $22.50.

Silver: Four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 21.18
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 21.15
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.69
Daily SMA50 22.26
Daily SMA100 23.47
Daily SMA200 23.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.22
Previous Daily Low 20.62
Previous Weekly High 21.94
Previous Weekly Low 20.62
Previous Monthly High 23.28
Previous Monthly Low 20.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.99

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

