Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains trapped between two key averages

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Silver attempts a recovery but awaits fresh impetus for the next direction.
  • XAG/USD wavers between 50 and 21-day SMAs.
  • Daily RSI stays flat at midline, suggesting a lack of clear direction.

Silver (XAG/USD) reverses half the Friday slide, although remains below the $27 mark, as the bulls seem to lack follow-through upside bias.

The bears are fighting hard to regain control after last week’s $2 sell-off from $28.20 levels, with no clear direction in sight, as the tug-of-war looks to extend in the session ahead.

Silver Price Chart: Daily 

The white metal has managed to recapture the critical 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $26.47 but the recovery remains capped below the 21-day SMA at $27. 24.

The XAG bulls need a firm break above the 21-day SMA barrier to extend the recovery from three-week troughs of $26.14 reached last Friday.

The next critical barrier is aligned at the psychological $27.50 mark.

Alternatively, should the 50-day SMA cushion give way once again, the multi-week lows could be retested.

Further south, the 100-day SMA support at $25.37 could come into play.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades at the midline, suggesting a lack of clear directional bias,

Silver Additional levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 26.81
Today Daily Change 0.27
Today Daily Change % 1.02
Today daily open 26.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27.26
Daily SMA50 26.46
Daily SMA100 25.35
Daily SMA200 23.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.6
Previous Daily Low 26.14
Previous Weekly High 28.33
Previous Weekly Low 26.14
Previous Monthly High 30.07
Previous Monthly Low 25.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.47
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 28.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

