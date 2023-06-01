- Silver rises over 1.50%, benefitting from Fed’s dovish stance, and US bond yields fall.
- As investors priced in a pause in Fed’s tightening cycle, the 10-year bond yield and the US Dollar tumbled.
- Technical outlook shows a sideways trend as XAG/USD battles to stay below 20 and 50-day EMAs; Support areas and potential resistance levels are highlighted.
Silver price advanced steadily by more than 1.50% on Thursday, sponsored by several reasons. Firstly, dovish remarks by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials tumbled US bond yields in the last 48 hrs. Relief of the US debt-ceiling saga, advancing to the US Senate, and weakening in manufactury activity, were the final nails in the coffin for the greenback. Therefore, the XAG/USD is exchanging hands at $23.85 after diving as low as $23.28.
The US 10-year Treasury bond yield drops four basis points (bps) from around 3.64% to 3.60%, a tailwind for the non-yielding metal. Consequently, the US Dollar Index (DXY) plummeted more than 0.50%, at 103.573, as investors began to price in Fed’s first pause after hiking 500 bps.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
XAG/USD remains sideways after an ongoing correction lifted Silver from around two-month lows of $22.68. Even though the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) price level cushioned Silver’s fall, downside risks persist as XAG/USD battles to stay below the 20 and 50-day EMAs, at $23.80 and $23.93, respectively.
In that outcome, the following support areas would be the 100—day EMA at $23.47. A breach of the latter and XAG/USD could dive below the $23.00 figure to re-test the 200-day EMA at $22.85, briefly tested on May 25 and 26.
Conversely, XAG/USD’s first resistance would be the 50-day EMA at $23.93. Once surrendered, the $24.00 mark is up for grabs, followed by a crucial April 25 swing low test, which turned resistance at $24.49.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|1.57
|Today daily open
|23.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.07
|Daily SMA50
|24.42
|Daily SMA100
|23.35
|Daily SMA200
|22.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.62
|Previous Daily Low
|23.1
|Previous Weekly High
|23.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.68
|Previous Monthly High
|26.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
