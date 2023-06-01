Share:

Silver rises over 1.50%, benefitting from Fed’s dovish stance, and US bond yields fall.

As investors priced in a pause in Fed’s tightening cycle, the 10-year bond yield and the US Dollar tumbled.

Technical outlook shows a sideways trend as XAG/USD battles to stay below 20 and 50-day EMAs; Support areas and potential resistance levels are highlighted.

Silver price advanced steadily by more than 1.50% on Thursday, sponsored by several reasons. Firstly, dovish remarks by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials tumbled US bond yields in the last 48 hrs. Relief of the US debt-ceiling saga, advancing to the US Senate, and weakening in manufactury activity, were the final nails in the coffin for the greenback. Therefore, the XAG/USD is exchanging hands at $23.85 after diving as low as $23.28.

The US 10-year Treasury bond yield drops four basis points (bps) from around 3.64% to 3.60%, a tailwind for the non-yielding metal. Consequently, the US Dollar Index (DXY) plummeted more than 0.50%, at 103.573, as investors began to price in Fed’s first pause after hiking 500 bps.

XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

XAG/USD remains sideways after an ongoing correction lifted Silver from around two-month lows of $22.68. Even though the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) price level cushioned Silver’s fall, downside risks persist as XAG/USD battles to stay below the 20 and 50-day EMAs, at $23.80 and $23.93, respectively.

In that outcome, the following support areas would be the 100—day EMA at $23.47. A breach of the latter and XAG/USD could dive below the $23.00 figure to re-test the 200-day EMA at $22.85, briefly tested on May 25 and 26.

Conversely, XAG/USD’s first resistance would be the 50-day EMA at $23.93. Once surrendered, the $24.00 mark is up for grabs, followed by a crucial April 25 swing low test, which turned resistance at $24.49.

XAG/USD Price Action – Daily chart