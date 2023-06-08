Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD once again shows resilience and rebounds from 200-hour SMA

- Silver builds on its steady intraday ascent heading into the European session on Thursday.
- The intraday technical setup supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
- A convincing break below the 200-period SMA on H4 is needed to negate the positive bias.
Silver regains positive traction on Thursday and stalls the previous day's retracement slide from over a three-week high - levels just above the $24.00 round-figure mark. The white metal builds on its steady intraday ascent heading into the European session and hits a fresh daily top, around the $23.65 region in the last hour.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD, so far, has shown resilience below the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is currently pegged near the $23.45 region and should act as a pivotal point for intraday traders. A convincing break and acceptance below should pave the way for a slide towards testing the $23.00 round figure. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the next relevant support near the $22.70-$22.65 region, or over a two-month low touched in May.
Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts have again started gaining positive traction and support prospects for further intraday gains, though neutral technical indicators on the daily chart might cap any meaningful upside. Hence, any subsequent move up might continue to face stiff resistance and remain capped near the $24.00 mark. That said, a sustained strength beyond might lift the XAG/USD further beyond the $24.25-$24.30 zone and allow bulls to reclaim the $25.00 psychological mark.
Some follow-through buying will suggest that the recent pullback from over a one-year high touched in May has run its course and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the $24.35-$24.40 region, above which the XAG/USD is likely to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the $26.00 round figure.
Silver 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77
|Today daily open
|23.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.56
|Daily SMA50
|24.47
|Daily SMA100
|23.34
|Daily SMA200
|22.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.06
|Previous Daily Low
|23.4
|Previous Weekly High
|24.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.93
|Previous Monthly High
|26.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.0700 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0700, as bulls keep the reins for the second day on Thursday. The currency pair shrugs off looming economic concerns and upbeat US Treasury bond yields amid a broadly weaker US Dollar. EU data awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2450 amid weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD is holding the upside above 1.2450 in the European morning. The pair capitalizes on renewed US Dollar weakness, despite a cautious market mood and higher US Treasury bond yields. The UK docket remains data-dry, as the focus shifts to the US data.
Gold drops sharply post failing to reclaim $1,950 as hawkish Fed bets rebound
Gold price has witnessed a steep fall after failing to kiss the crucial resistance of $1,950.00 in the European session. XAU/USD has attracted significant offers as the corrective move in the DXY seems concluded due to an improvement in odds for the continuation of the rate-hiking spell by the Fed.
Dogecoin price could rally 30% if DOGE history over the last six months is enough to go by
Dogecoin price has been trading within a fixed range over the last six months, taking seasonal leaps as volatility increased. With this accumulation pattern, the king of meme coins could be en route to complete the next bounce cycle.
Plenty of hawkishness to go around
We haven’t seen a lot in the way of volatility and price action this week, but what we have seen is a clear message coming from many central banks. That message is one of hawkishness.