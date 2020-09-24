Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD off monthly lows, not out of the woods yet

- Silver bounced off key support on the hourly chart after the slump.
- Hourly RSI rebounds from the oversold region, points north.
- 21-HMA to challenge XAG/USD’s pullback from monthly lows.
Silver (XAG/USD) paused its six-day losing streak, having hit fresh nine-week lows of $21.70 in early trades.
The bears take a breather after the recent slump, mainly driven by the relentless strength in the US dollar across its main competitors. A flight to safety amid growing fears over coronavirus resurgence and its implications on the global economy bolstered the haven demand for the greenback.
From a short-term technical perspective, the white metal is attempting a minor recovery after meeting strong demand at $21.70, the falling trendline support while the spot wavers in a potential falling channel formation.
To the upside, the bulls look to reclaim the critical 21-daily Simple Moving Average (DMA), currently at $23.02, for the recovery to gain momentum.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has rebounded from within the oversold territory and points higher at 37.20, adding credence to the pullback.
A firm break above the 21-HMA barrier could open the door towards the falling trendline resistance at $23.60. The next upside target awaits at the downward-sloping 50-HMA of $23.78.
Alternatively, a rejection at the 21-HMA could reinforce the bearish bias, calling for a retest of the falling trendline support. A breach of the last could trigger a fresh sell-off towards the $20 mark.
Note that silver trades below all major moving averages on the hourly sticks, suggesting that the bulls to face an uphill task on the road to recovery.
XAG/USD: Hourly chart
XAG/USD: Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.60
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|22.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.65
|Daily SMA50
|25.73
|Daily SMA100
|21.64
|Daily SMA200
|19.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.48
|Previous Daily Low
|22.6
|Previous Weekly High
|27.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.3
|Previous Monthly High
|29.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
