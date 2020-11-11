Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD hovers around $24.00 as risk appetite fades

XAG/USD consolidates around $24 after its reversal from $26 highs.

Silver trading in range as the market digests COVID-19 vaccine hopes.

XAG/USD biased lower while below the three-month downtrend at $26 – Commerzbank.

Silver prices have remained moving without a clear direction on Wednesday, hesitating both sides of the $24.00 level, with upside attempts capped at $24.40 and bearish moves contained above $23.80.

Silver consolidates as markets assimilate coronavirus vaccine news

XAG/USD has been consolidating losses in the area of $24 for the second consecutive day, after a 6.5% sell-off last Monday, following Pfizer’s announce of its COVID-19 vaccine’s promising tests.

The white metal has found support at $23.75/90 and attended to pick up over the last sessions although bulls lack follow-through at the mid-range of $24, with the US dollar trading firmer, fuelled by surging US Treasury Bond yields.

XAG/USD: Biased lower while below the downtrend at $26 – Commerzbank

Technical studies suggest that silver is biased lower and might retest September lows at $21.64: “Silver has rallied to and so far failed at its three-month downtrend at 26.00. While capped here, near-term risks remain on the downside and we would allow for a retest of the 21.64 September low 21.63, the July 2014 high.”

Technical levels to watch