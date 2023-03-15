- XAG/USD clings to Wednesday’s gains of 0.36%, despite overall US Dollar strength.
- Silver dropped below the 200-day EMAs after reaching a daily high of $22.37.
- XAG/USD Price Analysis: Silver remains downward biased.
Silver price retraced some of its earlier gains after hitting a daily high of $22.37; a slight improvement in market sentiment strengthened the US Dollar (USD). Therefore, the XAG/USD is trading at $21.75, above its opening price by 0.36%, below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
XAG/USD Price action
After reaching a daily high, the XAG/USD retreated from levels around $22.30s and cleared the confluence of the 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs at around $21.79-86. Therefore, the bearish bias remains intact, as the XAG/USD is set to achieve a daily close below the 200-day EMA.
Although oscillators shifted bullish, price action is the leading indicator. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned flat in bullish territory, while the Rate of Change (RoC) portrays buying pressure is waning. Therefore, the XAG/USD would remain trading sideways in the near term.
For a bearish resumption, the XAG/USD needs to crack the March 14 low of $21.50. A breach of the latter will expose the February 17 daily low at $21.18, followed by the November 28 swing low at 20.87. Once those two areas are reclaimed, the YTD low would be for grabs.
In an alternate scenario, the XAG/USD first resistance would be the confluence of the 200/100/50-day EMAs, around $21.79-86. Once buyers reclaim that area, the $22.00 figure would be up for grabs, before testing the weekly high of $22.37.
XAG/USD Daily chart
XAG/USD Technical levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|21.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.11
|Daily SMA50
|22.43
|Daily SMA100
|22.25
|Daily SMA200
|20.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.98
|Previous Daily Low
|21.48
|Previous Weekly High
|21.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.9
|Previous Monthly High
|24.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
