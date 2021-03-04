Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD holds steady near $26.00 mark, seems vulnerable

- Silver remains confined in a range near the $26.00 mark, closer to over one-month lows.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term decline.
- A convincing break through a short-term ascending trend-line will reaffirm the bearish bias.
Silver (XAG/USD) lacked any firm directional bias on Thursday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $26.00 mark through the early European session.
The white metal, so far, has managed to hold above the multi-week lows touched in the previous day and showed some resilience below a short-term ascending trend-line. The mentioned trend-line extends from November 2020 swing lows, or sub-$22.00 levels, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
Given that the XAG/USD this week failed to find acceptance above the $27.00 mark, the subsequent selling supports prospects for an eventual break through the mentioned support. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the bearish territory.
Hence, some follow-through weakness towards intermediate support near the $24.45-40 region, en-route the key $25.00 psychological mark, remains a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could further get extended and drag the XAG/USD towards the next relevant support around the $24.75-70 horizontal zone.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery towards the $26.30-35 region might still be seen as a selling opportunity. This is followed by the $26.75-80 supply zone, which should cap the upside for silver. That said, a sustained strength beyond, leading to a subsequent break through the $27.00 mark will negate the bearish outlook.
XAG/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.07
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|26.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.13
|Daily SMA50
|26.51
|Daily SMA100
|25.41
|Daily SMA200
|24.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.83
|Previous Daily Low
|25.84
|Previous Weekly High
|28.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.14
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
