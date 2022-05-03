- Though trading weaker on Tuesday, silver is holding up above $22.50 for now as bears eye sub-$22.00 annual lows.
- Macro strategists are warning more downside is likely as the Fed embarks on aggressive monetary tightening.
Though prices have been able to fend off a retest of Monday lows in the $22.12 area and annual lows just under the $22.00 per troy ounce level for now and still trade to the north of the $22.50 mark, spot silver (XAG/USD) continues to trade with a negative bias on Tuesday as traders brace for monetary tightening from the Fed later this week and for a barrage of tier one US data released.
At current levels in the $22.50s, XAG/USD is trading with losses of about 0.4% on Tuesday, taking its losses since the start of the week to about 1.0% and its losses since mid-April highs above $26.00 to roughly 14%. Silver’s run of poor recent form is not surprising given the macro backdrop which has seen the US dollar and US yields advance to multi-year highs.
The DXY, while a tad lower on Tuesday, continues to trade in the 103.00s, not far from multi-year highs printed last week near 104.00 and up from around 100 as recently as mid-April. Meanwhile, US 10-year yields continue to flirt with multi-year highs around the 3.0% level, up from under 2.50% at the start of April.
A stronger US dollar makes USD-denominated commodities like XAG/USD more expensive for international buyers, while higher yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding, hence the negative correlation of both to silver. Macro strategists are warning that recent strength in the buck and buoyancy in US yields may continue this week, with the Fed expected to lift interest rates by 50 bps on Wednesday, signal rates hitting roughly 2.5% by the year’s end and announce quantitative tightening plans.
Some have said that with so much hawkishness from the Fed already priced into markets, risks are tilted towards Fed Chair Jerome Powell not living up to the hype, and a subsequently dovish market reaction. While that might be the case, any XAG/USD rebound is likely to be short-lived, with a recovery back above the 200-Day Moving Average near $23.80 not looking likely. Indeed, as long as the Fed seems intent with pressing ahead with rapid monetary tightening, risks seem tilted towards the precious metal testing Q4 2021 lows in the mid-$21.00s.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|22.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.43
|Daily SMA50
|24.82
|Daily SMA100
|23.92
|Daily SMA200
|23.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.86
|Previous Daily Low
|22.12
|Previous Weekly High
|24.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.68
|Previous Monthly High
|26.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
