Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD hits one-week low, bears retain control below 23.6% Fibo.

- Silver meets with a fresh supply on Thursday and drops to a one-week low.
- The setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
- A sustained move back above $24.00 is needed to negate the negative bias.
Silver struggles to capitalize on the previous day's positive move and comes under heavy selling pressure on Thursday, hitting a one-week low heading into the European session. The white metal currently trades just below mid-$23.00s, down around 2% for the day, and seems vulnerable to weaken further.
From a technical perspective, the recent failure near the $24.50-$24.55 area, representing the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the downfall witnessed in May, and the subsequent break below the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) favours bearish traders. Moreover, the XAG/USD now seems to have found acceptance below the 23.6% Fibo. level, which, along with the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting back into the negative territory, support prospects for additional losses.
That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 1-hour chart is already flashing oversold conditions, making it prudent to wait for some intraday consolidation or a modest bounce before placing fresh bearish bets. Nevertheless, the XAG/USD remains on track to slide further below the $23.00 mark and test the $22.70-$22.65 region, or a two-month low touched in May. The downward trajectory could get extended further and drag the commodity further towards the $22.00 round figure.
On the flip side, an attempted recovery might now attract fresh sellers and remain limited near the $24.00 mark, coinciding with the 38.2% Fibo. level. That said, a sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering rally towards the $24.50-$24.55 supply zone, or the 50% Fibo. level. The XAG/USD might then climb back to reclaim the $25.00 psychological mark and then accelerate the momentum further towards the $25.35-$25.40 resistance zone. Bullish trders could eventually aim to conquer the $26.00 mark.
Silver 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.05
|Today daily open
|23.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.59
|Daily SMA50
|24.47
|Daily SMA100
|23.36
|Daily SMA200
|22.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.08
|Previous Daily Low
|23.66
|Previous Weekly High
|24.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.25
|Previous Monthly High
|26.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.55
