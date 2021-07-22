Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD hangs near $25.00 mark, remains vulnerable

- Silver witnessed fresh selling on Thursday and eroded a part of the overnight recovery gains.
- The set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
- A sustained move back above the $26.00 mark is needed to negate the near-term bearish bias.
Silver struggled to capitalize on the previous day's goodish recovery move from the lowest level since April 13, instead met with some supply on Thursday. The commodity remained depressed through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around the key $25.00 psychological mark.
Given this week's sustained break below the $25.70-65 confluence support, the emergence of fresh selling supports prospects for an extension of the one-week-old downtrend. The mentioned region comprised the very important 200-day SMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $23.78-$28.75 move up, which should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.
The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding deep in the bearish zone and are still far from being in the oversold territory. Subsequent weakness below the overnight swing lows, around the $24.75 region, will reaffirm the bearish outlook and pave the way for a slide towards the $24.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the $25.25-30 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate hurdle. Any subsequent positive move might be seen as a selling opportunity near the $25.70-65 confluence support breakpoint. This, in turn, should keep a lid on any further gains for the XAG/USD near the $26.00 round-figure mark, which if cleared might prompt some short-covering move.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|25.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.96
|Daily SMA50
|26.85
|Daily SMA100
|26.34
|Daily SMA200
|25.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.31
|Previous Daily Low
|24.76
|Previous Weekly High
|26.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.6
|Previous Monthly High
|28.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
