Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD falls to two-week low towards $23.00

- XAG/USD fell by more than 1.50% on Wednesday, near $23.00.
- US yields are rising after the release of US August ISM PMIs.
- CME FedWatch tool indicated that the odds of a hike by the Fed in November rose to 44%.
On Wednesday, the XAG/USD Silver Spot price closed near $23.00, as the reports of strong US economic activity fueled expectations of a more aggressive Federal Reserve (Fed) for the remainder of the year.
US bond yields sharply rose, often seen as the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding metals. The rate for the 2-year bond increased to 5%, whereas the rates for the 5-year and 10-year yields are at 4.43% and 4.30%, respectively. In addition, the USD measured by the DXY index turned its course north after the release of August's ISM PMI and increased above 105.00, presenting further challenges to the metal. In addition, the Fed’s Beige Book from July and August from the US reported slower economic growth while it pointed out that the job growth remained “subdued.”
In addition, Wall Street didn’t welcome the ISM figures, and the S&P 500 dropped by nearly 0.80% to its lowest level in a week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and the Nasdaq Composite (NDX) also decreased, with losses between 0.50-0.80%.
XAG/USD Levels to watch
Analysing the daily chart, the XAG/USD technical outlook is bearish in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is comfortably positioned below its midline in negative territory with a southward slope, indicating a favourable selling momentum, further supported by the negative signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which is displaying red bars, underscoring the growing bearish momentum. Additionally, the pair is below the 20-, 100- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), pointing towards the prevailing strength of the bears in the larger context.
Furthermore, the four-hour chart flashes oversold signals, which could suggest that the metal may correct to the upside in the near term.
Support levels: $22.60, $22.30, $22.00
Resistance levels: $23.50 (20- and 200-day SMA convergence), $23.70, $24.00.
XAG/USD Daily Chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.18
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.53
|Today daily open
|23.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.51
|Daily SMA50
|23.72
|Daily SMA100
|23.91
|Daily SMA200
|23.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24
|Previous Daily Low
|23.48
|Previous Weekly High
|25.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.05
|Previous Monthly High
|25.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
