Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eyes 200-HMA after bull flag breakout on 1H chart

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Silver is set to test the 200-HMA at $24.42 in the near-term.
  • Bull flag breakout spotted on the hourly chart.
  • Hourly RSI edges higher towards the overbought territory.

The buying interest in Silver (XAG/USD) remains unabated this Tuesday, courtesy of the resumption of the US dollar decline across the board and a bullish technical set up on the hourly chart.

From the near-term technical perspective, the white metal is on track to confront the bearish 200-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at $24.42, in light of a bull flag breakout in the last hour.

The next in sight for the bulls remain the pattern target at $24.55. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) looks north while trending still below the overbought territory, suggesting that there is still room for more upside.

To the downside, the immediate cushion is seen at $23.60, the confluence of the pattern resistance now support and the upward-sloping 21-HMA.

A break below the latter could trigger a fresh drop towards the falling trendline support at $23.28.

All in all, the path of least resistance looks to the upside.

XAG/USD: Hourly chart

fxsoriginal

XAG/USD: Additional levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 23.76
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 23.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26
Daily SMA50 25.96
Daily SMA100 21.87
Daily SMA200 19.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.72
Previous Daily Low 22.52
Previous Weekly High 26.96
Previous Weekly Low 21.66
Previous Monthly High 29.86
Previous Monthly Low 23.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.29

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

