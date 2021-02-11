Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD erases weekly gain, risks deeper pullback

Silver is now trading largely unchanged on the week near $26.82 having put in a high of $27.81 earlier this week.
The pullback validates bull fatigue signaled by the long upper wick attached to the previous weekly candle and suggests scope for a deeper drop.
Support is seen at $25.90 (last week's low), which, if breached, would expose the higher low of $24.60 created in January. On the higher side, the weekly high of $27.81 is the resistance to beat for the bulls.
Weekly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|27.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.2
|Daily SMA50
|25.79
|Daily SMA100
|24.92
|Daily SMA200
|23.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.53
|Previous Daily Low
|26.82
|Previous Weekly High
|30.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.9
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.77 despite upbeat view on economy
AUD/USD trades modestly flat above 0.7700, as the bulls shrug-off upbeat comments from Australia's Treasury Secretary, citing the economic recovery has been faster-than-expected. UNbalanced recovery in China and broad US dollar rebound weigh on the aussie.
Gold snaps four-day uptrend as risks dwindle amid a quiet session
Gold refreshed intraday low while extending the previous day’s pullback from $1,855. The yellow metal drops for the first time in the last five days as markets turn risk-averse even as Asian majors are on a holiday.
Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son
Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’.
GBP/USD: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus
GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018 marked the previous day. The cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04.
US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00
US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.