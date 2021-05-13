Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD drops to one-week lows, ascending channel support eyed

- Silver added to the overnight losses and dropped to one-week lows on Thursday.
- A slide below 23.6% Fibo. has set the stage for the test of ascending channel support.
- Move beyond the $27.00 mark might confront resistance near the daily swing highs.
Silver struggled to capitalize on its intraday modest gains, instead met with some fresh supply near the $27.25 region and turned lower for the second straight session on Thursday. The white metal extended its steady decline through the first half of the European session and dropped to one-week lows, around the $26.75 region in the last hour.
The downfall marked the third day of a negative move in the previous four and dragged the XAG/USD further below the 50% Fibonacci level of the $30.07-$23.78 downfall. This comes on the back of this week's repeated failures near the 61.8% Fibo. barrier, around the $27.65-70 region and supports prospects for an extension of the depreciating move.
From current levels, bears might aim to test the lower boundary of a short-term ascending trend-channel extending from YTD lows, around the $23.80-75 region touched on March 31. The mentioned support is pegged near mid-$26.00s, which coincides with 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
The next relevant support is pegged near the $26.15-10 area (38.2% Fibo.), which if broken decisively will shift the bias firmly in favour of bearish traders. Some follow-through selling below the $26.00 mark will set the stage for a slide towards the key $25.00 psychological mark, with some intermediate support near the $25.30-25 zone (23.6% Fibo.).
On the flip side, the $27.00 mark now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the daily swing highs, around the $27.25 region. Any further positive move might continue to confront stiff resistance near the $27.65-70 region, above which the XAG/USD seems all set to surpass the $28.00 mark and climb towards the next major resistance near the $28.25-30 supply zone.
XAG/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.78
|Today Daily Change
|-0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.96
|Today daily open
|27.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.48
|Daily SMA50
|25.84
|Daily SMA100
|26.17
|Daily SMA200
|25.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.7
|Previous Daily Low
|26.96
|Previous Weekly High
|27.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.81
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as US dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2100, paring back gains amid resurgent US dollar's demand, as the market mood remains sour. Mounting inflation concerns after the US CPI surprises continue to weigh on the risk appetite. US data awaited.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, upside seems limited
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus.
Tesla ditches Bitcoin as payment but may accept Dogecoin instead
Dogecoin price plunged by over 25% in the past 24 hours, reaching a low of $0.38. DOGE fell in tandem with the rest of the crypto market following Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla is suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin.
Inflation angst roils markets
On Wednesday, the Dow fell 1.99% to register its largest single-day loss since January, wiping out all of its month-to-date gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percent respectively.