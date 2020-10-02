Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD drops below $24.00 inside short-term symmetrical triangle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver trims Thursday’s recovery moves from $23.39, losses half a percent intraday.
  • 200-HMA can offer immediate support ahead of the triangle’s lower line.
  • Key Fibonacci retracements add to the upside barriers.

Silver declines to $23.69, down 0.46% on a day, during the early Asian trading on Friday. Considering the metal’s pullback from $24.16, a weekly symmetrical triangle pops-up on the hourly chart.

With the descending RSI line and the quote’s decline below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September 18-24 downside, silver prices are likely to continue its recent weakness.

In doing so, a 200-HMA level of $23.50 can offer nearby rest to the commodity before highlighting the aforementioned triangle’s lower line, at $23.39 now.

Also, multiple highs marked during September 24-25, around $23.35/30, are expected to restrict the metal’s short-term downside.

Meanwhile, the $24.00 round-figure can probe the silver buyers ahead of the triangle’s resistance close to $24.15.

During the quote’s sustained run-up beyond $24.15, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels, $24.45 and $25.10 respectively, can challenge the optimists.

Silver hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 23.64
Today Daily Change -0.17
Today Daily Change % -0.71%
Today daily open 23.81
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.45
Daily SMA50 26.05
Daily SMA100 22.11
Daily SMA200 19.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.17
Previous Daily Low 23.23
Previous Weekly High 26.96
Previous Weekly Low 21.66
Previous Monthly High 28.9
Previous Monthly Low 21.66
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.24
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.18

 

 

