- Silver remained well within the striking distance of a two-year low touched on Friday.
- Friday’s breakdown through a descending trend channel still favours bearish traders.
- Oversold RSI on short-term charts warrants caution before positioning for further fall.
Silver failed to capitalize on Friday's goodish recovery move from a two-year low and witnessed subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new week. The XAG/USD remained confined in a narrow band through the early European session and was last seen trading around the $19.85-$19.80 area, down over 0.20% for the day.
Given Friday's convincing break below a one-month-old descending trend channel support, the near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of the XAG/USD bears. That said, RSI (14) on 4-hour/daily charts is flashing oversold conditions and warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of a nearly one-month-old descending trend.
The mixed technical set-up makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or modest rebound before the next leg down. Nevertheless, the XAG/USD remains vulnerable to retest the YTD low, around the $19.40-$19.35 region touched on Friday, and prolong the depreciating move towards the next relevant support near the $19.00 mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful positive move beyond the $20.00 psychological mark might confront hurdle near the descending trend-channel support breakpoint, currently around the $20.25 region. The said area should now act as a pivotal point, above which the XAG/USD could extend the recovery momentum towards the $20.55-$20.60 horizontal zone.
Some follow-through buying beyond the latter would negate the near-term bearish outlook and trigger a short-covering rally. The XAG/USD might then surpass the $21.00 mark and aim to challenge the $21.40-$21.45 confluence, comprising the top end of the aforementioned descending channel and the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|19.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.36
|Daily SMA50
|21.82
|Daily SMA100
|23.35
|Daily SMA200
|23.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.32
|Previous Daily Low
|19.39
|Previous Weekly High
|21.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.39
|Previous Monthly High
|22.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
