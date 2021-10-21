Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidated below six-week tops, around 38.2% Fibo.

Silver was seen consolidating its recent strong move up to multi-week tops.

The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.

Any slide below the $24.00 mark could be seen as a dip-buying opportunity.

Silver now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range just below mid-$24.00s, or six-week tops touched earlier this Thursday.

From a technical perspective, the overnight strong follow-through positive move validated this week's breakthrough a downward-sloping trend-line extending from July monthly swing highs. This comes on the back of the recent inverted head and shoulders bullish breakout and supports prospects for additional near-term gains.

The constructive set-up is reinforced by bullish technical indicators, which are still far from being in the overbought zone. That said, slightly overbought RSI (14) on the 4-hour chart failed to assist the XAG/USD to capitalize on its move beyond the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $28.75-$21.42 downfall, at least for now.

Nevertheless, the bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders. Hence, a subsequent move towards testing September monthly swing highs, around the $24.80-85 region, remains a distinct possibility. Bulls might eventually aim to reclaim the key $25.00 psychological mark, which coincides with the 50% Fibo. level.

On the flip side, the $24.00 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent decline could be seen as a buying opportunity near the $23.75-70 region. This, in turn, should help limit the corrective pullback near the mentioned trend-line support breakpoint, around the $23.50-45 region.

Silver daily chart

Technical levels to watch