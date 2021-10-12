Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD confined in a range near mid-$22.00s, below 38.2% Fibo.

- Silver extended its range-bound price action and remained confined in a narrow band.
- The technical setup warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
Silver lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around mid-$22.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday.
Looking at the broader picture, the XAG/USD – barring the post-NFP spike to over three-week tops – has been oscillating in a familiar range since the beginning of the last week. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on short-term charts, pointing to indecision over the commodity's near-term trajectory.
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have managed to recover from the bearish territory – are yet to gain any meaningful traction. Adding to this, oscillators on the 4-hour chart have been hovering in the neutral territory. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break in either direction before placing aggressive bets.
Meanwhile, the top boundary of the mentioned trading range coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $24.87-$21.42 downfall and should act as a pivotal point for intraday traders. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the $23.15-20 confluence region, comprising of 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 50% Fibo. touched last Friday.
Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the momentum towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $23.55-60 region, before eventually aiming back to reclaim the $24.00 mark for the first time since September 10.
On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $22.25 area, coinciding with the lower end of the trading range, should protect the immediate downside. This is followed by the $22.00 round-figure mark, which if broken decisively might turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to slide back towards challenging monthly swing lows, around the $21.45-40 region.
Silver 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|22.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.63
|Daily SMA50
|23.43
|Daily SMA100
|24.94
|Daily SMA200
|25.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.82
|Previous Daily Low
|22.5
|Previous Weekly High
|23.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.21
|Previous Monthly High
|24.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
