Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD clings to modest gains above $26

  • XAG/USD trades in a relatively tight range on Monday.
  • Near-term technical outlook remains neutral with a slight bullish bias. 
  • Next key resistance for silver aligns at $26.60.

The XAG/USD pair climbed to its highest level since early March at $26.64 on Thursday and staged a deep technical correction on Friday. At the start of the new week, silver seems to be having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction and was last seen gaining 0.5% on a daily basis at $26.14.

Silver technical outlook

On the four-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is moving sideways a little above 50, suggesting that silver remains neutral with a slight bullish bias in the short term.

The initial resistance is located at $26.20, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend meets the 20-period SMA. If silver manages to close a four-hour candle above that level, it could target $26.40 (Apr. 23 high) ahead of $26.60 (Apr. 21 high).

On the downside, supports are located at $26.00 (psychological level/50-period SMA), $25.90 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and $25.70 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).

Additional levels to watch for

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 26.14
Today Daily Change 0.12
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 26.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.34
Daily SMA50 25.98
Daily SMA100 25.92
Daily SMA200 25.43
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26.4
Previous Daily Low 25.85
Previous Weekly High 26.64
Previous Weekly Low 25.64
Previous Monthly High 27.08
Previous Monthly Low 23.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.88

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

