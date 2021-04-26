Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD clings to modest gains above $26

- XAG/USD trades in a relatively tight range on Monday.
- Near-term technical outlook remains neutral with a slight bullish bias.
- Next key resistance for silver aligns at $26.60.
The XAG/USD pair climbed to its highest level since early March at $26.64 on Thursday and staged a deep technical correction on Friday. At the start of the new week, silver seems to be having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction and was last seen gaining 0.5% on a daily basis at $26.14.
Silver technical outlook
On the four-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is moving sideways a little above 50, suggesting that silver remains neutral with a slight bullish bias in the short term.
The initial resistance is located at $26.20, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend meets the 20-period SMA. If silver manages to close a four-hour candle above that level, it could target $26.40 (Apr. 23 high) ahead of $26.60 (Apr. 21 high).
On the downside, supports are located at $26.00 (psychological level/50-period SMA), $25.90 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and $25.70 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).
Additional levels to watch for
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|26.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.34
|Daily SMA50
|25.98
|Daily SMA100
|25.92
|Daily SMA200
|25.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.4
|Previous Daily Low
|25.85
|Previous Weekly High
|26.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.64
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.88
