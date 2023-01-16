- Silver edges higher for the third straight day and inches back closer to the multi-month top.
- The set-up favours bulls and supports prospects for an extension of the appreciating move.
- A convincing break below the $23.00 mark is needed to negate the near-term positive bias.
Silver prolongs the positive trend for the third straight day on Monday and steadily climbs back closer to its highest level since April 22 touched earlier this month. The white metal sticks to its intraday gains heading into the European session, with bulls now awaiting a move beyond the $24.50-$24.55 area before placing fresh bets.
From a technical perspective, last week's bounce from the vicinity of the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and a sustained strength above the $24.00 mark was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, supports prospects for an extension of the appreciating move.
That said, RSI (14) on hourly charts hovers around the 70 mark (representing overbought conditions) and warrants some caution. Nevertheless, the stage still seems set for an eventual breakout through the $24.50-$24.55 region and a subsequent move towards reclaiming the $25.00 psychological mark for the first time since April 2022. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the XAG/USD to the $25.35-$25.40 hurdle.
On the flip side, the $24.10-$24.00 resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further pullback is more likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the 200-SMA on the 4-hour chart, currently around the $23.30-$23.25 area. This is followed by the $23.00 round figure, which if broken decisively will negate the positive outlook and shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
The XAG/USD might then accelerate the fall towards the $22.60-$22.55 region and weaken further towards the next relevant support near the $22.10-$22.00 zone.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|24.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.75
|Daily SMA50
|22.72
|Daily SMA100
|20.94
|Daily SMA200
|21.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.3
|Previous Daily Low
|23.5
|Previous Weekly High
|24.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.22
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
