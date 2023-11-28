Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls have the upper hand, remains on track to conquer $25.00

- Silver is seen oscillating in a narrow range below a three-month top touched on Monday.
- The technical setup favours bulls and supports prospects for additional near-term gains.
- Any meaningful dip could be seen as a buying opportunity and is likely to remain limited.
Silver (XAG/USD) enters a bullish consolidation phase and oscillates in a narrow trading band just above mid-$24.00s through the first half of the European session on Tuesday. The white metal, however, remains well within the striking distance of a near three-month high touched on Monday and seems poised to prolong its recent strong appreciating move witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
From a technical perspective, the recent breakout through the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a subsequent strength beyond the $24.00 round figure was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone, validating the near-term positive outlook for the XAG/USD.
Hence, any meaningful downside might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the aforementioned resistance breakpoint now turned support near the $24.00 mark. This should help limit the downside for the XAG/USD near the 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the $23.35-$23.30 region. That said, a convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for some meaningful downside.
The XAG/USD, meanwhile, still seems poised to make a fresh attempt to conquer the $25.00 psychological mark. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the $25.25 region, or the YTD peak touched in May, which if cleared decisively will reaffirm the bullish bias. The white metal might then accelerate the positive momentum towards reclaiming the $26.00 round figure for the first time since April 2022.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|24.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.23
|Daily SMA50
|22.8
|Daily SMA100
|23.27
|Daily SMA200
|23.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.88
|Previous Daily Low
|24.26
|Previous Weekly High
|24.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.25
|Previous Monthly High
|23.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
