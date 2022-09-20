- Silver once again fails ahead of a multi-month-old descending trend-line resistance.
- The technical set-up favours bulls and supports prospects for an eventual breakout.
- Weakness below the $18.80-75 region is needed to negate the near-term positive bias.
Silver meets with a fresh supply on Tuesday and remains on the defensive through the early European session. The white metal is currently trading near the daily low, just below the mid-$19.00s.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD has been oscillating in a familiar band over the past week or so. The range-bound price action points to indecision among traders over the next leg of a directional move. Moreover, the upside remains capped near a descending trend-line resistance extending from the May swing high.
The said barrier around the $19.75 area should act as a pivotal point and help determine the near-term trajectory for the XAG/USD. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and set the stage for an extension of the recent recovery from over a two-year low, the $17.55 region touched earlier this month.
Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding with a mild positive bias, the XAG/USD might then aim to surpass the $20.00 psychological mark and test the 100-day SMA, near the $20.25 area. Some follow-through has the potential to lift spot prices beyond the $20.50 intermediate hurdle, towards the $21.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the $19.00 mark might protect the immediate downside ahead of the $18.80-$18.75 zone, which if broken decisively will shift the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the downfall to the $18.45-$18.40 support before eventually dropping to the $18.00 round figure.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.92
|Today daily open
|19.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.82
|Daily SMA50
|19.26
|Daily SMA100
|20.31
|Daily SMA200
|22.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.66
|Previous Daily Low
|19.22
|Previous Weekly High
|20.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.78
|Previous Monthly High
|20.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
