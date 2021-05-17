Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls await a sustained move beyond 61.8% Fibo. level

- Silver has been trending higher along an upward sloping channel on the daily chart.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
- Only a sustained break below the $26.00-$25.90 will negate the constructive outlook.
Silver continued with its struggle to capitalize on the move beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $30.07-$23.78 downfall and trimmed a part of its intraday gains to one-week tops. The commodity was last seen trading around the $27.60-65 region, still up nearly 1.0% for the day.
Looking at the broader picture, the recent strong recovery from YTD lows, around the $23.80-75 region touched on March 31 has been along an upward sloping channel. This points to a well-established bullish trend and supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the XAG/USD.
The constructive set-up is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on hourly/daily charts have been gaining positive traction and are still far from being in the overbought territory. That said, bulls might still wait for a move beyond the $27.75-80 region before placing fresh bets.
The mentioned barrier is closely followed by the $28.00 round-figure mark, which if cleared decisively will reaffirm the bullish outlook. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the momentum further towards testing the $28.25-30 supply zone, which coincides with trend-channel resistance.
Some follow-through buying will mark a fresh breakout and set the stage for additional gains towards reclaiming the $29.00 mark in the near term.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to attract some dip-buying and remain limited near the $27.00-$26.90 confluence support. This comprises the lower boundary of the ascending channel and 50% Fibo. level, which if broken will negate the positive bias.
The subsequent selling pressure has the potential to drag the XAG/USD further towards the $26.15-10 area (38.2% Fibo.) en-route the $26.00 mark. Some follow-through selling will expose the $25.00 psychological mark, with some intermediate support near the $25.30-25 zone (23.6% Fibo.).
XAG/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|27.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.61
|Daily SMA50
|25.89
|Daily SMA100
|26.2
|Daily SMA200
|25.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.48
|Previous Daily Low
|26.82
|Previous Weekly High
|27.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.72
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.32
