- Silver gained some positive traction on Tuesday, albeit lacked any follow-through buying.
- Rising wedge breakdown favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
- Sustained strength beyond the $22.25 confluence is needed to negate the bearish outlook.
Silver attracted some dip-buying near the $21.65 area on Tuesday and refreshed its daily high during the first half of the European session. Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the move and spot prices remained below the $22.00 mark, warranting caution before positioning for any further gains.
From a technical perspective, the overnight rejection slide from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the $23.28-$20.46 downfall dragged the XAG/USD below an ascending trend line. This, along with another upward sloping trend line, constituted the formation of a bearish rising wedge pattern.
The aforementioned support breakpoint coincided with the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 50% Fibo. level, which now seemed to cap the upside for the XAG/USD. Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in negative territory but are yet to confirm a bearish bias on hourly charts.
Nevertheless, the technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses. The XAG/USD seems vulnerable to sliding back to test the 38.2% Fibo. level, around mid-$21.00s, before eventually dropping to the $21.30 area en-route the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $21.10 region.
Some follow-through selling would expose the YTD low, around the $20.45 zone touched earlier this month. The downward trajectory could further get extended and allow bearish traders to challenge the $20.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, momentum back above the $22.00 round figure might continue to confront stiff resistance near the $22.25 confluence. The said barrier represents 61.8% Fibo. level and the top boundary of the rising wedge, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term negative bias.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.85
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|21.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.12
|Daily SMA50
|23.82
|Daily SMA100
|23.79
|Daily SMA200
|23.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.19
|Previous Daily Low
|21.67
|Previous Weekly High
|22.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.84
|Previous Monthly High
|26.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2500 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2500, recovering from a slump fuelled by dismal UK data. The UK services sector activity weakened sharply in May, reviving recession fears and weighing heavily on the British pound. The renewed USD weakness is aiding cable's rebound.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 despite weak EU PMI data
EUR/USD capitalizes on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments early Tuesday and trades above 1.0700. The data from the eurozone showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softer pace than expected in May.
Gold clings to gains near $1,860 amid falling yields
Gold Price extends a five-day rally amid a broadly subdued US dollar. Risk-aversion, falling Treasury yields boost the XAUUSD gains. Focus on daily closing above 21-DMA for the additional upside.
Crypto markets to turn green as bulls seize control
Bitcoin price is coiling up with no immediate directional bias in sight. Investors can expect BTC to sweep key levels to the bottom, allowing altcoins like Ethereum and Ripple to trigger a run-up.
US S&P Global May PMI Preview: Recession worries are high, but what of probabilities? Premium
Manufacturing PMI expected to fall from seven month high. US Retail Sales and labor market remained strong in April. Service sector PMI forecast to drop to four-month low .