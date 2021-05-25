Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears flirt with confluence support near mid-$27.00s

- Silver witnessed fresh selling on Tuesday and erased the previous day’s positive move.
- Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution before placing directional bets.
- Sustained weakness below the $27.50 confluence is needed to confirm a bearish break.
Silver edged lower through the mid-European session and dropped to the $27.55 area in the last hour, erasing the previous day's positive move.
The downtick marked the second day of a negative move in the previous three and dragged the XAG/USD back closer to an ascending trend-line extending from YTD lows. The mentioned support coincides with 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have just started drifting into the negative territory and support prospects for additional intraday gains. That said, bullish oscillators on the daily chart warrant some caution before positioning for any meaningful downside amid sustained US dollar selling.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the said confluence support in order to confirm a near-term bearish bias. Some follow-through selling below the overnight swing lows, near the $27.20 area will reaffirm a breakdown and prompt aggressive technical selling around the XAG/USD.
This will further suggest that the XAG/USD has topped out already and pave the way for an extension of the decline towards 200-period SMA support, currently near the $26.25 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended and drag the metal to the $26.00 mark en-route the $25.75-70 support area.
On the flip side, any meaningful move up might continue to confront strong resistance near the $27.90-$28.00 supply zone. This is followed by the $28.25-30 hurdle, which if cleared decisively will negate the negative outlook and set the stage for the resumption of the recent upward trajectory.
The XAG/USD might then aim to surpass an intermediate barrier near the $28.75 area and climb further to reclaim the $29.00 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the $29.30-35 should allow bulls to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the key $30.00 psychological mark.
XAG/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|27.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.14
|Daily SMA50
|26.15
|Daily SMA100
|26.29
|Daily SMA200
|25.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.91
|Previous Daily Low
|27.46
|Previous Weekly High
|28.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.2
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness, German data
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. The German IFO Business Climate beat with 99.2 points. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD dragged down by Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.4150, failing to benefit from dollar weakness. The EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol while an increase in covid cases is also weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range below multi-month tops
Gold extended its directionless price move for the third consecutive session and remained confined in a range around the $1,880 level, or just below multi-month lows touched last week.
Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%
XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore, minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally. On-chain metrics indicate no immediate threat to the optimistic outlook but reveal more room to the upside.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment
The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.