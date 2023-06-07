Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears flirt with 200-hour SMA, below mid-$23.00s

- Silver meets with some supply on Wednesday and challenges the 200-hour SMA.
- The technical setup gradually seems to be shifting in favour of bearish traders.
- A sustained strength beyond $24.00 is needed to negate the negative outlook.
Silver comes under some selling pressure on Wednesday and sticks to its modest intraday losses through the early part of the European session. The white metal is currently placed just below the mid-$23.00s, with bears now awaiting a break below the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) before placing fresh bets and positioning for any further losses.
Against the backdrop of last week's rejection slide from the $24.00 mark, some follow-through selling will suggest that the recent bounce from a two-month low has run its course and turn the XAG/USD vulnerable amid bearish oscillators on the daily chart. The subsequent downfall has the potential to drag the commodity towards the $23.00 round figure en route to the next relevant support near the $22.70-$22.65 region, or over a two-month low touched in May.
The XAG/USD could eventually drop to the $22.00 mark, which represents a technically significant 200-day SMA, which should act as a strong base and help limit any further losses. That said, a sustained break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for the resumption of the recent pullback from over a one-year high, around the $26.15 region, touched in May.
On the flip side, the weekly top, around the $23.75 area set on Tuesday, now seems to act as an immediate barrier ahead of the $24.00 mark. This is closely followed by the $24.15-$24.20 horizontal resistance, which if cleared decisively could trigger a near-term short-covering rally. The XAG/USD might then surpass the $24.45-$24.50 intermediate hurdle and climb to the $24.80 zone before aiming toe reclaim the $25.00 psychological mark.
Silver 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|23.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.66
|Daily SMA50
|24.47
|Daily SMA100
|23.34
|Daily SMA200
|22.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.78
|Previous Daily Low
|23.34
|Previous Weekly High
|24.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.93
|Previous Monthly High
|26.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
