Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears eye $22.00 as retreat from 50-SMA persists

Silver Price takes offers to reverse late Wednesday’s corrective bounce while reversing from 50-SMA.

Five-week-old descending support line in the spotlight amid looming bear cross, steady RSI.

XAG/USD needs to cross convergence of 200-SMA, 100-SMA to retake control.

Silver Price (XAG/USD) drops to $22.70 as it portrays one more U-turn from the 50-SMA hurdle amid early Thursday. In doing so, the bright metal justifies the firmer US Dollar amid fears of higher rates.

That said, the impending bear cross on the MACD and mostly steady RSI (14) line favor the XAG/USD’s latest pullback.

It should be noted that the $22.50 round figure may act as immediate support for the Silver bears to prod ahead of the visiting a downward-sloping support line from late May, close to $22.00 by the press time.

In a case where the XAG/USD remains bearish past $22.00, which is less likely, the bullion sellers may aim for the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the precious metal’s June 18-27 moves, respectively near $21.70 and $21.35.

On the flip side, a clear break of the 50-SMA hurdle, around $22.95 at the latest, isn’t an invitation to the Silver buyers as the $23.00 round figure can check the upside moves.

Above all, a convergence of the 200-SMA and the 100-SMA, near $23.45-50, appears a tough nut to crack for the Silver buyers to conquer to retake control.

Silver Price: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected