Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears eye $22.00 as retreat from 50-SMA persists

- Silver Price takes offers to reverse late Wednesday’s corrective bounce while reversing from 50-SMA.
- Five-week-old descending support line in the spotlight amid looming bear cross, steady RSI.
- XAG/USD needs to cross convergence of 200-SMA, 100-SMA to retake control.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) drops to $22.70 as it portrays one more U-turn from the 50-SMA hurdle amid early Thursday. In doing so, the bright metal justifies the firmer US Dollar amid fears of higher rates.
Also read: US Dollar Index: DXY bulls take a breather around 103.00 with eyes on Fed Chair Powell’s speech
That said, the impending bear cross on the MACD and mostly steady RSI (14) line favor the XAG/USD’s latest pullback.
It should be noted that the $22.50 round figure may act as immediate support for the Silver bears to prod ahead of the visiting a downward-sloping support line from late May, close to $22.00 by the press time.
In a case where the XAG/USD remains bearish past $22.00, which is less likely, the bullion sellers may aim for the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the precious metal’s June 18-27 moves, respectively near $21.70 and $21.35.
On the flip side, a clear break of the 50-SMA hurdle, around $22.95 at the latest, isn’t an invitation to the Silver buyers as the $23.00 round figure can check the upside moves.
Above all, a convergence of the 200-SMA and the 100-SMA, near $23.45-50, appears a tough nut to crack for the Silver buyers to conquer to retake control.
Silver Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|22.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.46
|Daily SMA50
|24.04
|Daily SMA100
|23.34
|Daily SMA200
|22.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.96
|Previous Daily Low
|22.56
|Previous Weekly High
|24.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.11
|Previous Monthly High
|26.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears looking to pounce on a bullish correction
AUD/USD was correcting on Thursday from the lows despite a firmer US Dollar and the current tracked the stock market and leaned against domestic data that showed Retail Sales rose a surprisingly strong 0.7% in May, adding marginally to the case for a further rise in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
EUR/USD steadies below 1.0900 as Fed hawks, US data supersede ECB optimists, EU/US inflation clues eyed
EUR/USD grinds near the weekly low surrounding 1.0860 as bears attack the monthly support line amid early Friday in Asia. In doing so, the Euro pair portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as the top-tier inflation numbers from the Eurozone and the US loom.
Gold bears keep control, focus on $1,885 and Fed inflation gauge
Gold price licks its wounds at the lowest levels in three months, stays bearish despite late Thursday’s corrective bounce off multi-day low to around $1,908 amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The XAU/USD dropped to a fresh low since March 15 before bouncing off $1,893.
UK passes bill to recognize crypto as “regulated financial activity”, boosts adoption in Europe
The United Kingdom became part of the list of nations that have officially brought regulations to cryptocurrencies and digital assets.
After losing 35% earlier in week, MULN jumps 9% at Thursday open
Mullen Automotive stock gained more than 9% at the open on Thursday after shedding 35% in this week's first three sessions.