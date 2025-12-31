 USD/JPY approaches 156.70 high amid broad-based Dollar strength



The US Dollar appreciates against the Japanese Yen for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, reaching levels right below one-week highs at 156.70 during the European trading session. The wide divergence shown by the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting on Tuesday has provided some support to the Dollar in a thin pre-holiday trading session.

Fed policymakers agreed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at their December 9-10 meeting, although three committee members called for keeping moneary policy unchanged, the highest level of dissenters since 2019.



The minutes of the meeting also revealed that the Federal Open Market Committee leaned towards lowering borrowing costs, prioritising support for a deteriorating labour market despite the ongoing concerns about high inflationary pressures.

Fed inflation concerns remain alive

Looking forward, a majority of the committee members condition further monetary easing to a steady unwind of inflationary pressures. The bank projects one further rate cut in 2026, although markets remain confident that they will be forced to lower interest rates at least twice in the next 12 months.

In Japan, the BoJ’s Summary of Opinions , released earlier this week, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to higher interest rates, although they were vague about the timing of the next rate hike. The Yen ticked up following the release but has been losing ground gradually as investors weigh the likelihood of a further rate cut in the coming months.